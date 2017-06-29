DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides and grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, and with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

"When I was little, like four years old, I used to draw pictures of my wedding dress. It was a huge cupcake thing. Everything was super elaborate like over the top," said Shelby Taylor Ford, a bride.

Over time, Shelby Taylor Ford's idea of a dream wedding has changed.

"I want it out in the woods, and I want to be barefoot," said Shelby.

Shelby and Blake are planning their October ceremony.

"it's going to be really simple. We are doing all of the cooking and decorations ourselves," said Shelby.

Shelby joins a growing number of brides and grooms opting to do it themselves when it comes to wedding planning. Website theknot.com reports that the average cost of an American wedding is over $35,000.

"That's a down payment on a house," said Shelby. "To me, that's so grandiose and that's your day, it's going to be special, it's going to be great. I can think of a lot of other productive things you an do with your spouse with that money," said Blake, Shelby's husband. 

A national research group that tracks wedding spending says costs have been on the rise for the last decade and projections say they're only going to rise more in the next five years.

The most expensive parts of the big day include venue, jewelry, photography and of course the perfect dress. but even those expensive gowns are being made at a fraction of the cost. 

"I just started googling cheap wedding dresses," said Shelby Taylor Ford. 

For the Fords, a family farm in Indiana and homemade decorations was their fiscal choice.

"I'm kind of excited for the after the ceremony part because we're going to do a big bon fire and we are going to roast marshmallows," said Shelby.

Blake says their wedding is all about the memories.

"As long as I'm spending the day with her, it doesn't really matter," said Blake.

"You're marrying your best friend. Focusing on  the marriage and the lives you're going to build together is more important, because that's your whole life." said Shelby.

Altogether, they will spend less than $5,000 on their big day.

Some tips for you to keep in mind are to keep your guest list small, Get creative with your food choices and decorations. The fords will use mason jars for lanterns and flowers. Finally don't be afraid to shop online for better deals, especially for big ticket items like rings.

