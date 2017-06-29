Outlaws Get Confidence Boost After Tournament

The Electric City Outlaws are one of the hottest Babe Ruth league teams in the area.

The Outlaws finished up their 3rd Annual Wood Bat Classic Tournament last weekend, a tournament in which they finished second, at the hands of a travel team that features 19 year olds.

Entering the tournament the Outlaws had a double-digit game winning streak and a strong performance in the wood bat classic has given the squad some confidence with the state tournament less than two weeks away.

"it gives us quite a bit of confidence. It's definitely building toward our team camaraderie and to our skill level to be winning," said Outlaws catcher and pitcher Brandon LaFebre. "But we just need to keep moving forward and doing what we do. We just have to play with confidence and have fun with it all and not get too hung up on our mistakes and just have fun."

The Outlaws will host the Montana Babe Ruth State Tournament July 7-9.