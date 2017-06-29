Volunteers needed for July 4th parade

Great Falls - The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. In fact, the annual Great Falls parade will be taking place Tuesday morning, but first, organizers are still seeking a few dozen more volunteers to make it happen.

Organizer Kristi Johnson says they are seeking more than 30 volunteers to help with everything from setting it up, making sure it runs smoothly and tearing it down. Right now, eight people have signed up to help. Johnson believes that fewer volunteers have stepped up for one reason. This year, the parade was almost canceled, but last month, four people, including Johnson, stepped up to the plate to put the parade together. Now, as a last ditch effort to recruit 30 more volunteers-they are holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the O'Haire inn.

It is open to anyone who wants to get involved. If you're interested in volunteering, or signing up a float, you can stop by 621 1st Ave. S. In Great Falls or call Kristi Johnson: 641-919-9817, Becca Laubach: 406-788-0478, Spencer Galloway: 406-750-4724 or Josh DeNully: 406-836-2339.