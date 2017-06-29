Local Teen's Punishment Turns Into His Passion - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local Teen's Punishment Turns Into His Passion

Posted: Updated:

Nicholas Stogsdill is just like any American teenager with a dream. His dream however, began with a punishment.

“I didn't make the greatest decisions and i was kind of thrown into the back of there and was forced to learn from our executive chef Ryan Donkey and ever since then I noticed I have a passion for food” says Nick Stogsdill.

Now, Nick is making a career out of it. He will be going to the Culinary Institute of America's California campus in August to hone his skills.

“It will be a lot of hands on and hands off as well, so its going to be constant studying constant making, creating thinking. It will be exhausting.”

Nick was gracious enough to bring me into the kitchen and prepare for me one of his go to dishes, fettuccini alfredo.

Nick's hands kneaded the dough, rolled out the fettuccini and created homemade alfredo sauce in the blink of an eye. After about 15 minutes, i was able to enjoy some of the best fettuccini alfredo I’ve ever had.

But this young chef couldn't have done it without some help.

“I will say I couldn't have done it without the people here and my family of course.”

As Nick continues his career we will check in on him from time to time to see how he has grown. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Opiate Overdoses On The Rise Means More Narcan Being Administered

    Opiate Overdoses On The Rise Means More Narcan Being Administered

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:51:38 GMT
    With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country, it brings to question how many times has great falls put narcan, the drug that can save people from an opiate overdose to the test? It turns our narcan has been administered 28 times this year in great falls alone. This is roughly a 15 percent increase in last year’s numbers. The trend is unfortunately on the rise over the last couple of years and continues to go up about 15 percent every year. We spoke with both Great Fal...
    With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country, it brings to question how many times has great falls put narcan, the drug that can save people from an opiate overdose to the test? It turns our narcan has been administered 28 times this year in great falls alone. This is roughly a 15 percent increase in last year’s numbers. The trend is unfortunately on the rise over the last couple of years and continues to go up about 15 percent every year. We spoke with both Great Fal...

  • Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:28:03 GMT

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

  • Havre man sentenced in Cascade County

    Havre man sentenced in Cascade County

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:44:14 GMT

    A Havre man was sentenced to 100 years in Montana State Prison today in Cascade County Court for molesting an 11-year old girl.

    A Havre man was sentenced to 100 years in Montana State Prison today in Cascade County Court for molesting an 11-year old girl.

  • WANTED: alleged meth supplier in Montana

    WANTED: alleged meth supplier in Montana

    Thursday, June 29 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-06-29 18:30:16 GMT

    Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana. 

    Eric David Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana. 

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.