Local Teen's Punishment Turns Into His Passion

Nicholas Stogsdill is just like any American teenager with a dream. His dream however, began with a punishment.

“I didn't make the greatest decisions and i was kind of thrown into the back of there and was forced to learn from our executive chef Ryan Donkey and ever since then I noticed I have a passion for food” says Nick Stogsdill.

Now, Nick is making a career out of it. He will be going to the Culinary Institute of America's California campus in August to hone his skills.

“It will be a lot of hands on and hands off as well, so its going to be constant studying constant making, creating thinking. It will be exhausting.”

Nick was gracious enough to bring me into the kitchen and prepare for me one of his go to dishes, fettuccini alfredo.

Nick's hands kneaded the dough, rolled out the fettuccini and created homemade alfredo sauce in the blink of an eye. After about 15 minutes, i was able to enjoy some of the best fettuccini alfredo I’ve ever had.

But this young chef couldn't have done it without some help.

“I will say I couldn't have done it without the people here and my family of course.”

As Nick continues his career we will check in on him from time to time to see how he has grown.