Malmstrom honor guard to honor MWD Aslan

Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission. The German Shepherd spent his career sniffing out bombs as a military working dog. A few months ago, a hole in Aslan's stomach caused a rapid decline in health, and he was humanely euthanized at eight years old.
Senior Airman Keith Retuyan says his partner was a lovable goofball who took his job very seriously. but during the last four weeks of his life, he was very sick. After stomach surgery in December, he needed constant care. Retuyin had just become his handler in February. In fact, Aslan was his first working dog. He bathed the dog multiple times a week to help with allergies and took him to the vet almost every weekend.
After he died, Retuyin rode with the dog's body all the way to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota for an autopsy. Now, Aslan's remains are in an urn at the kennel, and the handlers are reminded daily of his impact.
"I can try to explain to the best of my abilities, the bond a handler has with his mwd. But its only a few that would really understand. He made my job so much easier with the kind of dog he was," said Retuyin.
Over the past five years or so, the Air Force has strived to turn the image of these working dogs from just pieces of equipment into that of a working service member, the same as their 2-legged handler. With that being said, anytime a military funeral service is held, the honor guard is present for a variety of services, including presenting the colors. According to the USAF rules and regulations, they are not required to offer honor guard services to anyone other than humans.
Earlier this afternoon, KFBB watched the honor guard practicing their drill over at Malmstrom. The guard's duties include presenting colors, folding the flag and then presenting it to next of kin. Friday, at Aslan's good-bye ceremony, members of the guard will present colors and of course, taps will be played. Senior airman Tyrone Mack says this is their way giving back to those who have served and protected our nation--and that now includes military working dogs.
"They're not considered objects anymore. They're not considered a tool of the Air Force. They swear in just like we do. They do all the training that they need to do in order to perform. They're out there doing a job. They work when we work. They go home when we go home," said Mack.
Mack says the color guard consists of nine active duty airman. He says they practice their drills every day--and at least once every hour.
Of course, the honor guard also carry caskets of the fallen and when they present flags to family members, Mack says their goal is to fold it as perfectly as possible. as for Aslan's remembrance ceremony, it will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at Malmstrom.
