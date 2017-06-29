FBI needs your help to local Eric David Fletcher - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

FBI needs your help to local Eric David Fletcher

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The  FBI is looking for 
Eric David Fletcher.
He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state.
On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court
After he was charged with conspiracy to possess meth with intent to distribute.
He was also carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. 
He is about 6 feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos and weighs about 245 pounds.
If you have any information you are asked to call your local FBI office.

