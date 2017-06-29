UGF Wraps Up Kids Soccer Camp

After a long four days, the University of Great Falls kids soccer camp wrapped up Thursday afternoon - and kids are going home with a whole new set of skills.

"I learned how to shoot with my laces," said camper Acacia Vosen.

"I learned how to pass, shoot. I learned how to dribble the ball really good," added camper Gavin Zaitz.

Coaches separate kids into different age groups, where the campers then get personalized training and drills to help them in their overall performance. UGF mens soccer coach Joseph Yeisley thought this week was a big success.

"I think we saw improvement from every camper out there, and obviously that's the goal is for them to continue to improve and to continue to have fun playing the game," Coach Yeisley said.

This week wasn't the only chance for kids to learn from the Argos - there will be another camp August 7-10, where the collegiate soccer teams will join the coaching staff to give even more tips and advice.

"I think it's just a great way for the players to give back to the community and the community to get involved with our programs and see what we really have to offer at the University of Great Falls," Coach Yeisley explained.