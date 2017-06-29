DATE: June 29, 2017

TO: Media Outlets

FROM: MSU-Northern Sports Information

RE: Obunaga to Coach Northern Volleyball

Montana State University-Northern announced today that Rose Obunaga has accepted the head volleyball coaching position at the school. Obunaga recently completed her fifth season as the head coach at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Prior to her time at Stephens College, Obunaga was a student assistant volleyball coach at Columbia College, where she earned a degree in Business Administration. She later went on to earn a master’s degree in Public Service Administration from the University of Evansville, where she also served as a graduate assistant coach.

Obunaga brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the position. In 2000 (Sydney) and 2004 (Athens), she was a member of the Kenyan Olympic volleyball team. As a junior college player, she was a two-time First Team NJCAA All-American at Missouri State University-West Plains. In 2009, she was inducted into the Missouri State-West Plains Hall of Fame. She was also a First-Team NAIA All-American at both Central Methodist University and Columbia College. As a senior, she helped lead Columbia to a 35-4 overall record and runner-up finish at the NAIA National Tournament. She led the Cougars in kills, kills per set, blocks, solo blocks, and blocks per set.

MSU-Northern Athletic Director Christian Oberquell said, “Rose is a very technical, hands-on coach and she related very well with the team members. She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the program.”



Press Release courtesy of MSU-Northern Athletics