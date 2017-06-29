Helena High Bengals Host Softball Camp

The Helena High softball team's annual summer camp has doubled in size since 2013.

This year’s camp hosted 80 kids according to head coach Ryan Schulte. Bengals players who started helping with the camp as freshman are now entering their senior year. Coach Schulte sees the camp as an opportunity for his team to give back to the sport and help young players improve their game even after they leave the camp.

"I think that that's fun to watch and there's a couple Bruins out here and even with that ... That's just as fun for me because when we compete against them I like to know who those girls are and I like to know where they came from … I think it just hopefully gets people excited and hopefully get these girls excited to be Bengals at some point in time," said Coach Schulte.

"I just felt so cool being there with all the seniors and helping out these little girls and just being involved in the high school, as a freshman, it was just such a big, important thing," said Bengals senior center fielder Addie Slanger.

Helena High Bengals softball finished third at the 2017 state tournament.