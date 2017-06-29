Fireworks Forever: Support the Great Falls' 4th of July firework - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fireworks Forever: Support the Great Falls' 4th of July fireworks show

Posted: Updated:

The Peoples Park and Recreation Foundation is just days away from raising enough money for the Annual Fireworks show, and they need your help!

Unknown to many, the annual fireworks show is funded by donations-only; the city had to drop the show from it's budget in 2008. Since then, community members have come together by donating their money, time and energy into making it the best show possible.

Director Keith Teske says they are about $5,000 short of their final goal to pay for the show. The "bucket brigade" will be making rounds at the Great Falls 4th of July Parade on Tuesday, where he says they plan to make a good chunk of that difference, but if you aren't able to attend the parade there are other ways to donate. 

Mail your contributions to:

PP & RF

P.O. Box 2106

Great Falls, MT 59403

You can also call Keith directly at 406-453-4377

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

