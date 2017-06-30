Officers looking for missing adult with diminished mental capacity

Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and shorts.

She was last seen several hours ago in the area of Wildwood and Beltview Drive.

Law enforcement is currently working on getting a missing person alert issued as well as using additional resources in locating Mary Peterson.

If you have information or come in contact with Mary, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461.