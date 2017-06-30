Black bear killed after tearing through unoccupied tent

TROY, Mont. (AP) - A black bear shot and killed after tearing down a tent is likely the same bear a woman found standing on her kitchen table a week earlier.



The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2tsXokS ) the bear was shot Tuesday by a deputy who had responded to a call for help from people staying in a nearby cabin.



They had been awakened to find two black bears ripping through a tent no one was inside.



The deputy killed the black bear and the other bear eventually left the scene.



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear management specialist Kim Annis says a black bear had pushed its way through a screened window at a cabin almost a week before. The woman inside heard the noise and found the bear standing on her kitchen table.

