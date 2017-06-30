Brewers Extend Winning Streak to 3 Over Voyagers

Brewers 7, Voyagers 4. F/12

Per Great Falls Voyagers Media Relations Department:

Great Falls, MT-The Voyagers tied the game twice late with two, two-out solo home runs before eventually losing 7-4 in 12 innings to the Helena Brewers Thursday night at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls (6-5) is now 2-2 in four extra-inning games against the Brewers already this season. Helena (5-6) is currently riding a season-best four-game winning streak. Three unearned runs in the 12th proved to be the difference.

The Voyagers scored first with a single mark in the fourth. Tyler Frost led off the inning with his league-leading fourth triple of the season. Later in the inning, Frost scored on a base hit to left by Anthony Villa.

Helena took its first lead of the night with a three-run sixth. Zach Clark registered a two-out, two-run single to left that gave the Brewers a 2-1 advantage. A pitcher’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first allowed Clark to stream all the way around the bases and score the third run. Great Falls closed the gap with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Tate Blackman reached with a single to center. Justin Yurchak followed with a base hit that pushed Blackman to third. A sac fly to right from Anthony Villa made it 3-2.

The Voyagers tied the game in the seventh on a solo home run deep to right by Felix Mercedes. It was the first homer of the season for Mercedes. In the top of the eighth, Helena answered with a one-out, solo home run from Jay Feliciano for a 4-3 lead. Great Falls second dinger of the night came in the eighth from Justin Yurchak as he pulled it deep over the wall in right for a 4-4 tie. It was Yurchak’s second homer of the season.

Neither side really threatened until the 12th. The Brewers put the go-ahead run on base with a one-out single by Jay Feliciano. Zach Clark reached on an infield single to third. Franly Mallen then bounced a ball in the hole at short. On the play, a throwing error to second allowed Feliciano to score. With two outs, a Great Falls fielding error on a ground ball to first plated the final two runs of the game.

On the mound, Rodrigo Benoit picked up the win for Helena. Benoit (1-2) worked the final four innings and gave up just one hit with four strikeouts. J.B. Olson sustained the loss for the Voyagers. Olson (1-1) pitched one inning and gave up three unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts. The Helena pitching staff struck out 15 Voyagers hitters for a second straight game.

The Brewers outhit Great Falls 13-to-7. Zach Clark went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jay Feliciano collected three hits with three runs scored. For the Voyagers, Justin Yurchak finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.