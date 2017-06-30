Feeding the waterfowl bread could be harmful

Every one loves going down to Gibson park to feed the ducks and geese but one thing park and recreation want you to stop doing is feeding them bread.

Waterfowls digestive system can not properly digest bread especially white bread. Park and Rec supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, says even wheat bread is still bad for them.

What happens once the stomach acid breaks down the bread, basically turns it into paste. Dalke says just leave the bread at home.

He says even feeding the ducks and geese grapes or almost any fruit is much better than feeding them bread.