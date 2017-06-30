Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals.

Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center.

I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here so I got some toys” says Miles Dupa.

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center couldn't be thankful enough for miles generosity.

“It has a huge impact on the Maclean animal shelter because we are run strictly by donations only so anything that helps the animals especially toys, food definitely helps because everything is you know spent by donation money” says Marketing Director Erin Doran.

Thanks to Miles many dogs at the adoption center get to enjoy some new toys.

