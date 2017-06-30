Honoring the fallen - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Honoring the fallen

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Part of Friday's service for Aslan, the military working dog, included presenting the colors and the folding of the flag.  It's something that is done only by a select group of men and women in the military who in part train, perform and perfect the role of honoring those who have fallen, and that includes those at the Malmstrom Air Force Base Honor Guard. 

"What happens at a funeral is you'll have a flag open at table top which is flat, it will be open and you'll hear a gun salute," said Senior Airman Tyrone Mack.

Then, The familiar sound of taps is played, and the flag is folded and presented to next of kin. 

"We try to fold the flag as perfect as possible," said Mack. 

Mack is one of nine members of the Honor Guard at Malmstrom. 
"it's a lot of hard work, but it pays off," said Mack. 

Airman like Mack actually volunteer for this position. Then, it's up to their leadership to decide if they're the right person for the job.

Once they're officially in the Honor Guard, -these men and women represent the entire Air Force when they pay their final respects to the fallen..

"Being able to give back to them what they gave to us, it means a lot," said Mack.

The Honor Guard is present at military funerals and presents the colors in various ceremonies. To Honor Guard Airman Jessica Ortiz Villa, this is her chance to pay the ultimate respect to her comrades in arms.

"Just thinking about when I pass away someone will be doing the same, it's honestly pretty amazing," said Ortiz Villa. 

"It's not about me, it's about those who have done their time. It's about the families," said Mack.

