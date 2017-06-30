An award that comes with a tree

Great Falls - Most awards come with a plaque and a cash prize, but for one Great Falls woman, her special honor came with something for everyone to enjoy year round

The Paris Gibson award is given to someone in the community who has worked to improve the city of Great Falls. This year that person is Sheila, the Executive Director of NeighborWorks Great Falls. for the past 8 years, all winners have had burr oak tree planted in their honor.4 of those trees including Sheila's are planted at elks riverside park.

"Great Falls is a tree city so it's perfectly fitting to plant a tree, to plant a tree and plant another tree. There's never enough trees in Great Falls. We really have a beautiful city but it's largely because of the foresight of Paris Gibson and his tree planting," said Rice.

Future Paris Gibson award recipients will have their trees planted over at West Bank park.

