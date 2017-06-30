An award that comes with a tree

Nicholas Stogsdill is just like any American teenager with a dream. His dream however, began with a punishment. “I didn't make the greatest decisions and i was kind of thrown into the back of there and was forced to learn from our executive chef Ryan Donkey and ever since then I noticed I have a passion for food” says Nick Stogsdill. Now, Nick is making a career out of it. He will be going to the Culinary Institute of America's California campus in August to hone his...
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The FBI is looking for Eric David Fletcher. He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state. On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
Great Falls - Weddings in America have become quite costly for brides, grooms and their families. The wedding website www.theknot.com reports the average cost of a wedding is now a whopping $3500.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
