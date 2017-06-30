Department of the Interior Awards Funds to 5 States to Combat Drought

Today there was a big announcement from the Department of the Interior. Several states have been awarded a large amount of money to fight back against drug like conditions.

Today, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the bureau of reclamation is awarding more than six million dollars to five state, including Montana. This money will be used to help address drought concerns in communities. For Montana, the funding will used by the department of natural resources and conservation. The department will use the one hundred and fifty thousand dollars to combat drought in the Missouri headwaters basin.

John Grassy, with the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation says "We've already had a good start in that area and this will allow us to continue to develop individual watershed drought resilience plans for each of the major tributaries up there." The nine tributaries the DNRC will be working with are the Beaverhead, Big Hole, Boulder, Jefferson, Lower Gallatin, Madison, Red Rock, Ruby, and the Upper Gallatin.