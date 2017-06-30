Voyagers Host Lacrosse Night at Centene Stadium

Friday night was lacrosse night at Centene Stadium - and the Voyagers partnered with the Great Falls Fury for the event.

The partnership also brought fans some entertainment before the game. Fury player Ryan Wisherd made the ceremonial first toss. Typically, the Voyagers have a first pitch before the game, but Wisherd used his lacrosse stick to toss the ball over the dish. He says he didn't practice beforehand, but he was confident in his abilities.

"I don't really have a technique. But I do know that I'm going to try to overhand it," Wisherd said.

"Just do what we've been teaching him to do for all the years," added Fury president Kirk Fried. "Hopefully he can get it over the plate, right into the catchers mit, and make it look good."