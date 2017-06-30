Black Eagle preps for upcoming Parade, Contest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Black Eagle preps for upcoming Parade, Contest

Posted: Updated:

Join the Black Eagle community celebrate this year's 4th of July with their 8th annual parade and "Red, White and Blue" contest. 

Tuesday's parade kicks off at 11:00 P.M., with Smelter Avenue closing at about 10:30 A.M.

In addition to the parade, Black Eagle will host it's annual "Red, White and Blue" contest, which lets folks in the community decorate their homes for a daytime contest as well as a nightside contest, and win the honor of the best decorated home in Black Eagle. Assistant Chief Michael Deshayes with Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department encourages residents from throughout the region to come enjoy the day. 

For more information, search "Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department" on Facebook, or call Deshayes at 231-1411.

