Voyagers Skid Reaches Four Games

After starting 4-0 in the North Division of the Pioneer League the Great Falls Voyagers have lost four in a row and six out of their last eight.

The majority of their losses have come against their highway rival the Helena Brewers.

The Brew Crew have especially been able to grind out wins against the Voyagers in extra innings. Of the eight games played so far this season between the two clubs, half of them have been decided by one run.

The Voyagers said they've allowed the Brewers to climb back into games because of some costly errors, but the team's confidence isn't wavering, and they believe they can climb out of this slump.

"We just gotta stay focused for all nine innings and try to minimize everything, minimize our mistakes and their runs scored and try to put up as many runs as we can so we can get the win earlier," Voyagers Third Baseman Justin Yurchak said.

"We're a very good team," Outfielder Tyler Frost added. "We have a lot of talent. We just need to trust what we're doing and have some confidence up there."

The Voyagers dropped Friday's game against the Brewers 10-3.