Farmers Union meet to discuss farm bill

One of the big topics in the agriculture community this week is the 2018 farm bill, which is set to expire next year.

Panelists from all over the industry met to talk about agri-business their main focus was on strengthening the farmer-to-consumer connection.

Communications director of the Great Falls Farmers Union, Lyndsay Bruno, says its just as important for the consumer to be knowledgeable about how food is being put on their plate. She says this bill impacts producers, community business as well as the rural areas in Montana.

Bruno says she hopes the community will keep this conversation going to prevent delegates from making big cuts.