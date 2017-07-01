New taxi service hits the city on the 4th of July

Ryan Perrin, owner of the Blacked-out 406 taxi, says this new taxi service he thinks its going to add a little flavor to the city.

He says, what gives 406 taxi an edge over others taxi providers is the technology they bring with them, all while keeping it traditional at the same time.

Perrin says customers have several ways off hitching a ride. Facebook, taxi caller app or the traditional way just picking up the phone.

He says he and his wife are super excited that they have a chance to provide a great service to such great people.

They can be reached at 406-781-5218 or on Facebook at Blacked-out 406 Taxi.