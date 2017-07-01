Keep your dog on a leash

Starting July 1st you could have to pay a fine at Giant Springs State Park if your dog is not on a leash in certain areas of the park.
The only area you are allowed to off leash or under voice control is the Lewis and Clark Overlook east and Northwestern Properties.
Park Manager, Clark Carlson-Thompson say there are sign posted all around to let you know rules to follow.
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.