Keep your dog on a leash - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Keep your dog on a leash

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

Starting July 1st you could have to pay a fine at Giant Springs State Park if your dog is not on a leash in certain areas of the park. 

The only area you are allowed to off leash or under voice control is the Lewis and Clark Overlook east and Northwestern Properties. 

Park Manager, Clark Carlson-Thompson say there are sign posted all around to let you know rules to follow.