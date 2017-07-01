UGF now University of Providence

On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June. The athletics department is keeping the Argos mascot the same, but there will be a lot of re-branding to include the website, school colors and logos. Those changed will be revealed on July 13, 2017. The University of Providence recently signed a five year deal with Under Armour to supply new uniforms for the school's varsity programs. This deal takes effect this upcoming 2017-2018 athletic season.