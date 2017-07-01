Liam LeCoure Commits to Jamestown University (ND)

The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota.

“They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.”

LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past May, will be going to a program that is an NAIA powerhouse. The Jimmies have won 9 conference titles in the past 10 years. Lecoure is leading the Bucs in wins and innings pitched, and says that he is excited to have his college choice made, so he can focus on winning a state title with Bitterroot.

“Time coming for sure. A lot of thought of where I wanted to go, and I finally decided. You know, North Dakota is only three or four hours from that Minnesota boarder. So I thought that I would never get to see that part of the US if I never accepted that opportunity. So I went ahead and accepted that scholarship, so I definitely look forward to the future going there and improving and getting better and see what next year holds for me.” says LeCoure.