Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing

“Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat

Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened.

“The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially. He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared. So they started to search around the lake for him.” Said Captain Alan Hughes with Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t long after the search started that someone discovered Damiean’s body in the water. CPR was started and Damiean was rushed to St. Peter's Hospital where he later died.

Courtesy: Greg Neft, Newsradio 95-9/950 KCAP