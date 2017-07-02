Helena Woman Killed Saturday Night - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena Woman Killed Saturday Night

Helena police responded to a call about a woman being shot late Saturday night on 12th avenue.

When they arrived, they found the woman in her vehicle with life threatening injuries.

She was transported to Saint Peters hospital where she later died.

Officers located 21-year-old Skyler Schneider and brought him to Lewis and Clark county jail.

 Police told us the victim did know the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

 We will update you with more details as they arrive.

