Black Eagle Fire Department Implements New Burning Restrictions

Black Eagle fire department is implementing new burning restrictions for all of Cascade County.

The new restrictions mean there is no open burning allowed in all of Cascade County.

Even if you have a burn permit you are not allowed to burn for any reason until further notice.

“Mainly right now with the fire ban meaning there is no active burns. Meaning like slash piles stuff like that. It doesn't mean that you can't have a small fire pit to do like little camp fires. You know it has to be contained, that is allowed” says Assistant Fire Chief Michael Deshayes.

With Fourth of July coming up the fire department would like to remind everyone to be careful if you're setting off fireworks due to the high fire risk.

The weather for the fourth of July looks to be hot, dry, and windy, all perfect weather conditions to start a wildfire. Do not be afraid to call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.