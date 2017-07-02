Blackfeet Community College is taking steps to help heal their community by studying and understanding historical trauma.

Doctor Billy Kipp said historical trauma is something all native people carry in their DNA and contributes to today's health problems. Like high stress and substance abuse. She said at BCC they are studying how to best approach the subject so the community heal and thrive.

"It's important that we understand the affects it has on things like behavior drug addictions and substance abuse an even how we interact around systems. And a lot of our systems have been developed around traumatic events," said Kipp.

She said meeting the challenge head on by talking about abuse and how to handle it is the only way to stop the generational affects.