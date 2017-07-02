Pet of the Week: Arlo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Arlo

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Arlo as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Arlo is an 11-year-old male, long hair and Siamese cat,.and this week Kennedy Kiser, who is with the Center's Kid's Camp, has spent some time getting to know arlo..and here's how she describes him.

"He's a big couch potato, and he gets used to people really fast, in less than a few minutes," said Kiser. "He gets along with other cats and dogs and kids."

Arlo loves to be pet, and he will even let you rub his belly.

"Arlo's just very quiet and he doesn't really meow that much," said Kiser. 

If you're interested in adopting Arlo, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MWD Aslan to be Honored at Malmstrom

    MWD Aslan to be Honored at Malmstrom

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:50:24 GMT

    Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission. 

    Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission. 

  • Cowles Purchases Montana Television Stations

    Cowles Purchases Montana Television Stations

    Tuesday, October 1 2013 1:39 PM EDT2013-10-01 17:39:54 GMT
    Spokane WA, October 1, 2013 - Cowles Montana Media Company, a subsidiary of Cowles Company, have announced the purchase of seven television stations owned by Max Media of Montana.
    Spokane WA, October 1, 2013 - Cowles Montana Media Company, a subsidiary of Cowles Company, have announced the purchase of seven television stations owned by Max Media of Montana. The purchase is subject to approvals from the Federal Communications Commission. The transaction is expected to close on or before December 1, 2013.

  • Fall sports 2015 All-state Lists

    Fall sports 2015 All-state Lists

    Wednesday, November 25 2015 12:10 AM EST2015-11-25 05:10:23 GMT
    All-State Teams for Football and Volleyball. Page will be updated as Lists are released.

    All-State Teams for Football and Volleyball. Page will be updated as Lists are released.

  • Wildfire risk high in Southwest, northern Great Plains

    Wildfire risk high in Southwest, northern Great Plains

    Sunday, July 2 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-02 15:37:14 GMT
    Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.
    Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

  • Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:03:26 GMT

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...