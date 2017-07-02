Pet of the Week: Arlo

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Arlo as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Arlo is an 11-year-old male, long hair and Siamese cat,.and this week Kennedy Kiser, who is with the Center's Kid's Camp, has spent some time getting to know arlo..and here's how she describes him.

"He's a big couch potato, and he gets used to people really fast, in less than a few minutes," said Kiser. "He gets along with other cats and dogs and kids."

Arlo loves to be pet, and he will even let you rub his belly.

"Arlo's just very quiet and he doesn't really meow that much," said Kiser.

If you're interested in adopting Arlo, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.