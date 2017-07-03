41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

Nearly four hours after the initial stand-off began, Great Falls Police took a 41-year-old man in custody that had held himself in a home on 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. Although the initial reasoning behind the incident has not been released, but many agencies were present including the SWAT team and the High Risk Unit.

Neighbors near the home are still being evacuated. 

Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. Great Falls Police just confirmed that one man is inside the home, refusing to come out. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get the unidentified man to come out of the home they are surrounding.

