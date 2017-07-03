Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

Posted: Updated:

23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg.
Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment.
According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night shooting to 911 just before midnight. When police arrived to the scene, they found Spencer in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. Schneider was found and arrested in a nearby alley and a 9mm handgun was later found in the bushes, where a neighbor said he witnessed seeing someone. Spencer was transported to St. Peter's where she died.

Schneider's preliminary hearing in District Court is set for July 21.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:40:19 GMT

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

  • Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:03:26 GMT

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

  • Helena Woman Killed Saturday Night

    Helena Woman Killed Saturday Night

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:42:15 GMT
    Helena police responded to a call about a woman being shot late Saturday night on 12th avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman in her vehicle with life threatening injuries. She was transported to Saint Peters hospital where she later died. Officers located 21-year-old Skyler Schneider and brought him to Lewis and Clark county jail.  Police told us the victim did know the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.  We will update you with more...
    Helena police responded to a call about a woman being shot late Saturday night on 12th avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman in her vehicle with life threatening injuries. She was transported to Saint Peters hospital where she later died. Officers located 21-year-old Skyler Schneider and brought him to Lewis and Clark county jail.  Police told us the victim did know the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.  We will update you with more...

  • One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:38:53 GMT

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

  • Burn Ban in Place for Cascade County

    Burn Ban in Place for Cascade County

    Sunday, July 2 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-02 16:58:46 GMT
    On Saturday July 1st, Cascade County issued an 'Open Burn Ban' until further notice due to high fire activity in the area.   Black Eagle and Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a Saturday morning wildland fire near the KOA Campground on the south east side of Great Falls.   Until further notice all open fires are prohibited within county limits.
    On Saturday July 1st, Cascade County issued an 'Open Burn Ban' until further notice due to high fire activity in the area.   Black Eagle and Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a Saturday morning wildland fire near the KOA Campground on the south east side of Great Falls.   Until further notice all open fires are prohibited within county limits.