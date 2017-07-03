Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially. He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared. So they started to search around the l...

Helena police responded to a call about a woman being shot late Saturday night on 12th avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman in her vehicle with life threatening injuries. She was transported to Saint Peters hospital where she later died. Officers located 21-year-old Skyler Schneider and brought him to Lewis and Clark county jail. Police told us the victim did know the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more...