4th of July Happenings in Central Montana

Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations:

Cascade County:

- City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park

-Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle

-"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls

Lewis and Clark County:

- Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 10:00 A.M., Centennial Park

- Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration, 10:00 P.M., East Helena