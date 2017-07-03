Fire Departments In Cascade County Prepare For The 4th Of July

Fire departments around the county are preparing for a busy day tomorrow. Last year, fire departments in Cascade County responded to more than sixty fires on July 4th. This year, they hope to respond to fewer fires, but are taking precautions.

"Every year we make it a point to be in close proximity of the fire station.” Michelle Payne, safety coordinator for Vaughn Fire Department. “A lot of the firefighters will opt to stay at the fire station. So we can stay here and do shift rotations and send out our apparatus as needed."

The Vaughn Fire Department is preparing for a busy day. Payne says you can help make their job easier, all you have to do, remember the burn ban. "The only time you should be doing any type of burning would be like in a BBQ, small pit that is contained and confined."

In Great Falls, the fire department also taking steps to prepare. "…The 4th of July, being as that will be our busiest day, we're going to have an additional 8 firefighters on duty." Chief Steve Hester with the GFFD says.

Residents are only allowed to use fireworks from the 2nd of July to the 4th, but the department says the danger still exists.

"So, you have to realize the wind will carry their fireworks, especially if there's anything air born.” Chief Hester says. “You kind of look down range before you start to make sure you're not going to have something land in dry grass ‘cause that's gonna get our attention."