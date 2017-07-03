Hatzenbeller Sentenced In Cascade County Court - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hatzenbeller Sentenced In Cascade County Court

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A Great Falls business man who owned Chili's and Shoot the Moon L.L.C. was sentenced after being charged with five counts of fraudulent security practices and stealing more than a million dollars from more than a dozen people. Ken Hatzenbeller pleaded no contest as part of a deal offered by the State of Montana. In return, 4 charges were dismissed in the case. Presiding over the case was Judge Elizabeth Best who sentenced Hatzenbeller to ten years, with six years of concurrent jail time. In addition to the sentence, he will have to pay more than $1.7 million to the 13 victims of his fraudulent practices. Just last month Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in Oregon Federal Prison for bank fraud.

