It has been well over a month since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from the 20 year old. They need your help to find her.

According to Ashley's sister Kimberly Loring, the last time anyone heard from her was on June 5th. The family has put together a grass roots effort searching for her daily, with missing persons signs all over social media.

"This is highly unusual she calls me when she needs anything calls me when I post on her Facebook if she embarrassed and shes not doing any of that," said Loring.

The family asks anyone with any information to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

Senator Steve Daines helped to passed the National Day of Awareness of Murdered and Missing Native Women and Girls. He confirmed with us today they will be getting involved with Ashley's case.