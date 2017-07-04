Ashley Loring HeavyRunner - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ashley Loring HeavyRunner

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

It has been well over a month since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from the 20 year old. They need your help to find her.

According to Ashley's sister Kimberly Loring,  the last time anyone heard from her was on June 5th.  The family has put together a grass roots effort searching for her daily, with missing persons signs all over social media.

"This is highly unusual she calls me when she needs anything calls me when I post on her Facebook if she embarrassed and shes not doing any of that," said Loring.

The family  asks anyone with any information to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000. 

Senator Steve Daines helped to passed the National Day of Awareness of Murdered and Missing Native Women and Girls. He confirmed with us today they will be getting involved with Ashley's case.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:40:19 GMT

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

  • One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:38:53 GMT

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

  • Understanding Historical trauma

    Understanding Historical trauma

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-07-03 00:09:28 GMT

    Blackfeet Community College is taking steps to help heal their community by studying and understanding  historical trauma.

    Blackfeet Community College is taking steps to help heal their community by studying and understanding  historical trauma.

  • 4th of July Happenings in Central Montana

    4th of July Happenings in Central Montana

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:25:19 GMT
    Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...
    Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...