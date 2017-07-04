Hot temps can burn your pet's paws

The temperature is on the rise here in the Electric City and it's hot. But what about our furry pals when is it too hot to take them out for a walk?

According to the journal of the American medical association when it's 87 degrees the asphalt hits a scorching 143 degrees.

We headed out to the dog park to find out what you can do to protect your pet paws as those temps continue to rise.

"If I had to go out I would probably try to carry them before I out booties on them but if it was a necessity yea i would put booties on," said Rachael Leary.



Tammie Ogg is a boarding supervisor at the best friends animal hospital. She has a few tips for you to help keep those paws from burning.

"If you must take them out i recommend getting some booties and maybe if you're sitting down at the parade if you have to take them out I would recommend taking a couple of blankets. Basically if it's too hot for you to walk on them barefoot its way to hot for them to walk on it,"said Ogg.

She said it is best to keep them at home. Early morning and last night walks are best for your pets. And keep them on the grass as much as you in the day if you have to take them outside.