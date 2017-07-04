Crews Battle Massive Wildfire In Phillips County

UPDATE From BLM:

July Fire: Aircraft are dropping water on the July Fire about 1 mile south of Zortman, Montana. About 90 Wildland Firefights are battling the blaze, which has reached approximately 1,000 acres since it was first reported around 4:30 July 3. A Heavy Air Tanker, multiple Single Air Tankers, 3 Helicopters, 9 Engines, 2 Water Tenders and 3 bulldozers are being used in the effort.

A massive fire is burning more than 400 acres in Phillips County. The blaze is burning about a mile south of Zortman which is about an hour south of Malta and about 20 miles south of the Fort Belknap Reservation. Photographs were taken by the Bureau of Land Management. The fire, known as the "July Fire" is being tackled by 36 personnel. According to BLM, more resources have been sent to help, including two helicopters and a management team. As of right now, no evacuations have been ordered but they are being encouraged.

Resident Jeff Hanson took that advice, saying, "We just rode out of town on a 4 wheeler and turned around and you could just see the smoke as just huge rising off the mountain. We went about a mile out of town and looked back from a higher view and it was just roaring. You could literally watch it moving towards Zortman."

