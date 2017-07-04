8th Annual Red, White, and Blue contest

Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.
Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.
It has been well over a month since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from the 20 year old. They are need your help to find her. According to Ashley's sister Kimberly Loring, the last time anyone heard from her was on June 5th.
It has been well over a month since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from the 20 year old. They are need your help to find her. According to Ashley's sister Kimberly Loring, the last time anyone heard from her was on June 5th.
Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...
Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Representatives with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are releasing further details about a bear attack that happened on a hiking trail near the Priest Lake Visitor Center Tuesday. Phil Cooper with Fish and Game reports a woman in her 60s was walking with her two dogs when she was attacked by a bear. She was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.