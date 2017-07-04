8th Annual Red, White, and Blue contest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

8th Annual Red, White, and Blue contest

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The Red, White, and Blue house decoration contest is now a tradition in the community of Black Eagle. Every year on the eve of Independence Day five judges are picked to see all the decorated houses.

This is the eighth year for the contest. Each year there are two chances for residents to win one of the six prizes.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Deshayes said this is something everyone looks forward too.
"It started up with our chief and his wife. Originally i do believe it was started to bring the community together and get them involved with the fourth of July," said Deshayes.
He said the contest has grown quite a bit over the last few years. More than 25 homes were decorated in this years Red, White, and Blue contest. In order for a winner to be named, they choose judges throughout the community.

"We have impartial judges that are doing the judging and have been doing the judging," said Deshayes. 
 

While the winners were picked yesterday it wasn't until July fourth that the winners of the day time, evening and the chiefs choice was announced. Winners got to pick up their prizes at the fire station
 

