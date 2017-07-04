Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.

In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Police tell KFBB the fireworks and equipment have already been replaced. Authorities were not able to say whether anyone was in custody, or if they have a person of interest for the theft.

Keith Teske, with "Fireworks Forever", says the show will go on as planned Tuesday night around 10:30 P.M. In all, "Fireworks Forever" raised over $4,600 for the fireworks show at Tuesday's parade in Great Falls.