Neighbors Feel Unsafe After Standoff

We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor.

Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area. Others spoke on their general fear of going outside when they know these neighbors are out and a simple task like carrying the groceries in becomes a stressful one. We were told on a normal day you would see kids playing outside and on the streets on their bikes. Today there were no kids outside as parents didn’t want them out of their homes. Other neighbors i spoke with said they would feel a lot safer if these neighbors were gone.

It really is a stressful situation for neighbors all around as the investigation into this standoff and evacuations continue. Great Falls Police Department told me we should expect a full report on Wednesday.

