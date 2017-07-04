Human-Caused fire reported north of Helena

A fire began just north of Helena Tuesday evening. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the two acre fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property, and it appears as though it is human caused.

Dutton says as of 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, the fire was not yet contained. Authorities are currently searching for two people with possible connections to the fire, after they were seen shooting metal targets earlier in the evening. Those individuals are a male and a female, driving a gray dodge pickup truck.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The West Valley Fire Department is working on containing the fire, and the Bureau of Land Management is leading the investigation. Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs are assisting.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.