Voyagers End Seven Game Skid on Independence Day

The 4th of July at Centene Stadium is becoming a bit of an annual tradition for the Voyagers.

The team understands how important today is especially to Great Falls because of the strong military presence that exists in the city.

The team is also thankful they get to play the game they love because those military members fight to keep this country free.



"It would be great to win one for them," said pitcher Brandon Agar. "I know what this night means to them and what it means to our country. It's always nice to send the fans home happy but tonight especially with the Air Force presence that we have here."

Voyagers manager Tim Esmay took it a step further.

"We wouldn't have baseball. As bad as we think it's going, or how bad your streak is going, or how bad your at-bats are going, it's still better than the alternative that we get to do this thing and not have to deal with things other people are dealing with in other countries."

The Voyagers topped the Missoula Osprey 7-3.