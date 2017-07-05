City Commission Will Vote On Urban Chicken Resolution July 5th

Last month the Great Falls City Commission voted on animal ordinance 3160. This ordinance changed some of the language used by the City of Great Falls regarding animals, but it also helped reignite the debate for chickens within in city limits.

Many residents showed up to the meeting to speak out in favor of the birds, but the city commission explained the meeting wasn't meant to take on the issue of urban chickens. However, the mayor did say chickens will be discussed at a later date. Well tomorrow is that day, and the city commission will decide if the issue will head to the general ballot in November.

Which Aaron Pursell says will allow the residents of Great Falls to choose what they want. "It'll close this” He says. “It'll allow the people of Great Falls to choose and really see what the people really want. Whether they want to allow them or not."

Now the resolution will be adopted or denied July 5th. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the civic center in the Commission Chambers, room 206. It will be open to the public.