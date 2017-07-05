ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: GFPD searching for six-year-old boy missing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GREAT FALLS -

Update: According to the Great Falls Police Department 6 year old Emmanuel Ward has been found safe and unharmed. He has now been reunited with his mother. As for Nicole Manyhides we are still working to find out if she has been located.

After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate  Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds.

He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat.

Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who says she is the aunt of Emmanuel, posted on Facebook that Manyhides is a close friend to the child's mother. GFPD says Manyhides is known as a transient and her whereabouts are unknown.

If you see either Emmanuel or Nicole Manyhides, please call 911 or if you have any information on they're location, call Detective Reeves at 406-781-8918.

