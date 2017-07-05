Cascade County scores 100% on alcohol compliance check - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cascade County scores 100% on alcohol compliance check

According to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, 100 percent of businesses recently checked for alcohol compliance passed. 

This is the second check of the newly implemented program; checks are supported by the STOPact Funds provided by the Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Stakeholders. 

16 businesses were checked in all. The Cascade County Sheriff's Office had this to say in a press release:

"Since the inception of mandatory alcohol server training in the State of Montana several years ago, there has been a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to those persons less than 21 years of age within the City Limits of Great Falls. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is optimistic the compliance checks will also promote this trend within the entire county. "

Those businesses that successfully completed the compliance check were as follows:

Office Bar-                                                   128 U.S. Hwy 89, Vaughn

Valley Country Store-                                  133 U.S. Hwy 89, Vaughn

Silver Spur-                                                 115 U.S. Hwy 89, Vaughn

Jayco Gas Station-                                     101 Truman Ave, Great Falls

Horse Shoe Bar-                                        100 Truman Ave., Great Falls

Tuffy’s Bar -                                                48 Sun Pairie Road, Great Falls

Cattleman’s Cut -                                       369 Vaughn South Frontage, Great Falls

Bighorn Bar and Grill -                               370 Vaughn South Frontage, Great Falls

Little Chicago Club -                                  113 15th Ave N.E., Black Eagle

Black Eagle Country Club -                       1126 Smelter Ave N.E., Black Eagle

Pit Stop Tavern -                                        1600 25th Ave N.E., Black Eagle

American Bar -                                           6 Front Street, Stockett

Belt Creek Brew Pub -                               57 Castner Street, Belt

East Side Bar -                                           202 Bridge Street, Belt

Beacon Ice House -                                   1349 13th Ave S.W., Great Falls

Town Pump Gas Station -                          3700 31st Street S.W., Great Falls

