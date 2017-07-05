The July Fire continues to burn - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The July Fire continues to burn

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect
Leo Dutton Leo Dutton

The July Fire is still burning in the area of Zortman Montana.

We spoke with the Bureau of Land Management's, Public Information Officer Jonathan Moor.

Greg Speer from the Phillips County Disaster Services  said the July Fire is contained but not out. They are estimating nearly 1700 acres have burned so far.
Moors said they have called in re-enforcements from around the state to help.

"They are from a lot of different places We have about 140 fire personnel on the ground. We have smoke jumper from southwest Idaho,"said Moore.
 

He said because the fire danger is so high he hopes mother nature will work with them but that's not looking very likely. 


"There's some increased warmer weather today  the winds are picking up and the temperature are elevated so so that will complicate the fire fighting efforts," said Moor.

Moor said the fire was within a quarter mile of zortman and families in the area are on stand by status to evacuate if the need arises.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: Missing 6-year-old found safe

    ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: Missing 6-year-old found safe

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:22:38 GMT

    After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate  Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds. He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat. Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who sa...

    After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate  Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds. He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat. Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who sa...

  • Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

    Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-04 21:54:10 GMT
    A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.  In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...
    A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.  In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...

  • 41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:01:08 GMT

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

  • Neighbors Feel Unsafe After Standoff

    Neighbors Feel Unsafe After Standoff

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-05 00:45:28 GMT
    We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor. Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area. Others spoke on their general fear of going outside when they know these neighbors are out and a simple task like carrying the groceries in becomes a stressful one. We were told ...
    We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor. Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area. Others spoke on their general fear of going outside when they know these neighbors are out and a simple task like carrying the groceries in becomes a stressful one. We were told ...

  • Human-Caused fire reported north of Helena

    Human-Caused fire reported north of Helena

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:38:00 GMT
    Leo DuttonLeo Dutton
    A fire began just north of Helena Tuesday evening. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the two acre fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property, and it appears as though it is human caused. Dutton says as of 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, the fire was not yet contained. Authorities are currently searching for two people with possible connections to the fire, after they were seen shooting metal targets earlier in the evening. Those individuals are a male and a fe...
    A fire began just north of Helena Tuesday evening. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the two acre fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property, and it appears as though it is human caused. Dutton says as of 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, the fire was not yet contained. Authorities are currently searching for two people with possible connections to the fire, after they were seen shooting metal targets earlier in the evening. Those individuals are a male and a fe...