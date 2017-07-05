The July Fire continues to burn

The July Fire is still burning in the area of Zortman Montana.

We spoke with the Bureau of Land Management's, Public Information Officer Jonathan Moor.

Greg Speer from the Phillips County Disaster Services said the July Fire is contained but not out. They are estimating nearly 1700 acres have burned so far.

Moors said they have called in re-enforcements from around the state to help.

"They are from a lot of different places We have about 140 fire personnel on the ground. We have smoke jumper from southwest Idaho,"said Moore.



He said because the fire danger is so high he hopes mother nature will work with them but that's not looking very likely.



"There's some increased warmer weather today the winds are picking up and the temperature are elevated so so that will complicate the fire fighting efforts," said Moor.

Moor said the fire was within a quarter mile of zortman and families in the area are on stand by status to evacuate if the need arises.

