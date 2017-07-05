Klover Opens Up in Downtown Great Falls

A new men’s and women’s boutique opened up today in Great Falls. Klover not only offers a wide variety of clothing options for both men and women, but they're also looking to beef up business downtown.

Kristina Remson says the store will be run by her and her husband until they are ready to take on some part-time employees. Kristina says it's a great location, because you have coffee, pizza, and now clothing making downtown a better area, and they have teamed up with other stores to help local businesses.

“So we are excited to be able to partner with other business's and support them as well and I think that's part of being successful in a town like this, is supporting other business's as well which helps you be successful at the same time” says Kristina Remson.

Klover will take part in a pop-up shop with numerous other business's with wine's by Wednesday, on July 25th, to help support other local businesses. The shop is located on 501 1st avenue N, and their hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday and Saturday 10 to 7, they are closed Sunday's and Monday's.