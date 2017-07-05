Malta Is Prepared for Possible Zortman Evacuation from Wildfire

After doing some digging and talking with emergency services from Blaine, Phillips and Fergus counties we were told that if the residents needed to be evacuated from the fire, they would be sent to the small city of Malta.

We spoke with Malta's Mayor Shyla Jones to see what she said the city would do to help out if a large evacuation happened.

“We would get with the red cross and see if they could set up a shelter if it was needed if we needed additional housing. I think we have enough places and people that would take in pets if necessary. We also do have a little bit of a facility at our city shop that could take a few dogs cats, we would do that” says Mayor Shyla Jones.

Mayor Jones did tell us the first course of action would be trying to get evacuated residents with family members before putting them in shelters but they would do everything they could do to help out in a state of emergency.

Again we just want to make clear no mandatory evacuations have been put into place for the July fire near Zortman, rest assured if you are in that area, there is a plan in place should the evacuations be necessary.